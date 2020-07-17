After Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma gets inked with an 'eye' tattoo & PaHira fans can't stop gushing over them

Bigg Boss 13's cute duo Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma now have a common tattoo, as the actress has got herself inked and PaHira fans cannot contain their excitement. Take a look.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma are of the cutest jodi's of Indian Television industry right now, and there's no doubt about the fact. Ever since their journey on 's show Bigg Boss 13, the two have been making heads turn for their amazing camaraderie. While often rumours of them sharing a romantic relationship have popped up, the duo has shunned them claiming that they are 'best of friends' and nothing more. Fans love their chemistry and yearn to see them giving 'friendship goals' to everyone.

Now, PaHira is back with another surprise for their fans. No, the news is not about the duo's upcoming project this time, but about a thing that they now share 'common.' Well, it is their tattoo. Mahira Sharma recently got inked with an 'eye' tattoo after Paras Chhabra. So, the duo now has sort of similar tattoos that resemble more or less the BB 13 eye. Several videos and pictures of the two from a tattoo parlour are doing the rounds on social media, and fans cannot stop gushing over PaHira's loving chemistry.

The Kundali Bhagya actress was utterly excited and elated after getting inked. When asked to share her happiness, Mahira is heard saying in the video, 'I don't have words to express, I'm speechless right now,' while Paras was also beaming with joy showing off his tattoo. Previously, Mahira had revealed that the duo planned to get the tattoo changed inside the BB 13 house only, and even she had thought of getting a tattoo of the Bigg Boss eye. She had mentioned that BB had played an important part in their lives, and it is only justified to give them credit.

Take a look at Paras and Mahira's videos here:

Meanwhile, the two are shooting for another music video together, after Baarish and Hashtag Love Soniyea. BTS moments of their upcoming project are creating a storm on the internet. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch PaHira's chemistry onscreen again? Let us know in the comment section below.

