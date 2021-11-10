After Parth Samthaan hints at Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4's return, 'MANAN IS COMING BACK' trends on Twitter

A few days ago Parth Samthaan shared a post about Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4, which had left the fans speculating about the upcoming season of the show. Whether the show will be created or not, fans are very excited for their favourites, Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor to come on-screen together again. Since the post shared by the actor, fans of the couple have started trending ‘MANAN IS COMING BACK’.

Parth shared a post hinting at the upcoming up of the new season. He wrote ‘2022’ with ‘Kaisi Hai Yaariyan 4????’ and asked fans to drop their comments. He captioned the post as “Let’s see what y’all have to say about this one ???” Fans were elated and expressed their thrill in the comments of Parth’s post. One of them wrote, “Crying tears of Unconditional happinessss” and another said, “OMG OMG OMGGGG.”

Now fans of the actors are sharing pictures and videos from the earlier season as they wish for the show to come back soon. Given below are some of the tweets by the fans as they express excitement for the show.

Kaisi yeh yaariaan is a masterpiece and no one gets to deny that!!



MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/WzmFOxyx4r — Noor (@Noorsumera23) November 9, 2021

I'm still on cloud nine, feels like a dream coming true. Make a way for S4! Make a way for MaNan cause they will be back soonest @/ 2022!



MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/gCqefUo2eq — Aisyah Abdul (@IsyaRocher) November 9, 2021

Their story started with a punch which end with them vowing to love each other without any condition. Soon we will get to see more of grow up version of them.



MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/YgRomTUgry — (@IceQueeniee) November 9, 2021

Can't wait for season 4



MANAN IS COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/v7aYaauxuU — Parthxkinjal (@parthxkinjal) November 9, 2021

Hayeee His Perfect lip sync



Can't wait to see him rocking in Season 4



MANAN IS COMING BACK https://t.co/C48kUvTstg — Reeshik (@its___reeshu___) November 10, 2021

While Parth has indirectly announced the return of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan 4, co-actress Niti Taylor has not said anything about it. The actress recently celebrated her birthday with friends in Goa.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan was debut show of Parth Samthaan and he received lots of appreciation for it. It completed three successful seasons. The youth-based romance show revolves around the lives of Manik (Parth Samthaan) and Nandini (Niti Taylor).

The show first aired on TV in 2014 and was continued with the second season in 2015. It kept the fans waiting for another season and returned with the third season after a long wait of 3 years in 2018. Now it is all set to come back with its fourth season.



Also read- Is Parth Samthaan manifesting Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan 4? Actor asks fans what they have to say