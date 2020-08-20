  1. Home
After Parth Samthaan's resignation, Kasautii Zindagii Kay to go off air?

According to the buzz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay might get pulled off if the makers fail to find a good replacement to Parth Samthaan.
Pinkvilla had previously reported that Parth Samthaan has decided to make an exit from Kasautii Zindagii Kay to concentrate on his other projects and health. The discussions are on with the channel and production and they have been trying to retain Parth as Anurag. However, simultaneously, the makers have shortlisted a few names to replace Samthaan. Apparently, talks are on with Barun Sobti, Vijayendra Kumeria, Vivek Dahiya regarding the same. However, the buzz is that if the makers are unable to find a right replacement for Parth, they might pull the plug off for the show. 

Meanwhile, there were rumours that Erica Fernandes too might leave the show but she refuted the rumours saying she is a part of the show. Sahil Anand, who plays Anupam, too might leave the show soon, according to the buzz. Well, earlier Karan Patel had to step into the shoes of Karan Singh Grover as Bajaj. KSG told us that it is because of the COVID-19 scare that he did not want to begin shoot immediately and hence the decision was taken. "It was not my decision or their decision. I would be still doing it if we were not in this situation and we would be still doing it if they did not need Bajaj to resume shoot immediately. They had to resume shoot soon and I understand it," he told us.

Earlier, Hina Khan was replaced by Aamna Sharif as Komolika as Khan had a few other projects lined up.

