After putting Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna through stress, Anupama says sorry by singing Asha Bhosle's song

Anupama and Anuj from the show Anupamaa, have become the most popular on-screen couples in the television industry. The duo had a massive fan following and people love to see their old-school romance. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, play the roles of Anupama and Anuj respectively. Rupali often shared fun BTS reels on social media with Gaurav Khanna. In the recent post shared by the actress, she is seen seeking an apology from Anuj.

Rupali Ganguly has shared a post on social media from the shooting sets of her show Anupamaa. She is in her Anupamaa getup, wearing a yellow saree and hair braided. Gaurav Khanna had sported a black formal suit. In the fun video, she is seen running behind Gaurav Khanna asking him to forgive her, while Gaurav marched forward paying no heed. They are seen lipsyncing on the popular retro song, “Achha Ji Mai Hari Chalo”. She captioned, “Anuj ki Anupamaa saying sorry to Anupamaa ka Anuj after all the stress she put him thru”.

Rupali Ganguly is quite active on social media and often shares pictures on social media from her personal and professional front.

Her show Anupamaa has consistently been the top-rated show for the last year now. The recent track of Anupama proposing for marriage to Anuj brought a lot of traffic to the show. The fans of the show are excited to see their favourite couple getting together forever. But Anupama will be facing troubles and resistance from her family in the upcoming plot.

