After Raj Kundra's arrest, old video of Kapil Sharma quizzing him about his income goes viral

Bollywood received yet another jolt on Monday night after reports of Raj Kundra being arrested surfaced. The husband of actress , was arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. Apart from Raj, the cops have also arrested 11 others involved the racket.

Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale confirmed Kundra's arrest and said, "We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress."

While Raj Kundra quickly began trending on Twitter, several netizens also shared an old video of the entrepreneur on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the vide, host Kapil Sharma can be seen asking Raj Kundra what is his source of income. Raj Kundra had appeared on the show alongside Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty.

In the video, Kapil points out that Raj Kundra is often snapped partying, playing a football match with film stars, taking his wife shopping and doing leisurely activities. Amidst all of this, how and where does he find the time to work and what's his source of income.

The trio, Raj, Shilpa and Shamita, can be seen laughing it off in the video. However, Shilpa adds, "He is such a hardworking man," and that he works for hours at a stretch. Check out the video below:

