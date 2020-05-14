After Ramayan and Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj’s mythological drama ‘Vishnu Puran’ to re telecast on TV

Get ready to witness another epic mythological drama's comeback on TV. After the successful rerun of Ramayan and Mahabharat, Nitish Bharadwaj’s ‘Vishnu Puran’ is all set to be re-telecast on Doordrashan.

When the lockdown was announced in March due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everyone was worried as to how they will kill time at home. While the shootings of TV shows and Bollywood films were stalled, old shows came to our rescue. Yes, several popular daily soaps and mythological dramas took the front seat to provide us our daily dose of entertainment. From Mahabharat to Ramayan to Dekh Bhai Dekh, many shows from the 80s and 90s, were rerun on TV to help viewers kill their boredom.

While shows of several genres got aired again, it was the mythological dramas that stole the limelight. While Ramayan broke TRP records, Mahabharat and Shri Krishna saw an amazing jump in the viewership. PM Narendra Modi in his latest speech hinted towards Lockdown 4, which might mean that we will have to stay indoors for some more time. While there are talks that shootings of some shows may resume, nothing has been confirmed yet. Amidst all this, there is a piece of good news for everyone who is looking for some entertainment, especially those who love mythological dramas. Well, another epic mythological show is all set to make a comeback, and it is Nitish Bharadwaj starrer 'Vishnu Puran'. Yes, you read that right!

B.R.Chopra's Vishnu Puran will soon make a comeback on TV. Doordarshan confirmed the news on their Twitter handle recently, as the channel made the happy announcement. The show starred Nitish Bhardwaj as Vishnu and Vaidehi Amrute as Lakshmi. It revolved around Lord Vishnu's life, focussing on the 10 incarnations of Vishnu. The cast also included actors like Ravi Kishan, Vindu Dara Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Shruti Ulfat, Sudha Chandran, Kinshuk Vaidya and Nimai Bali.

