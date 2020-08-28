After Rhea's interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput's pal Mahesh Shetty says 'People can defend, truth will prevail'

Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and good friend Mahesh Shetty took to his social media handle to share a strong message after Rhea Chakraborty's interviews to news channels. Read on.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving the entire nation in a state of shock. The actor's untimely and unfortunate demise in mysterious circumstances has been investigated thoroughly by officials. Initially, the Mumbai Police took charge of Sushant's death case, however, it was later transferred to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) by the Supreme Court. The CBI is probing many angles and calling people close to Sushant for interrogation. However, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been the prime accused, after Sushant's family filed an FIR against her.

Rhea who had kept her distance from the media, recently came out to share her version and extensively spoke to a few news channels. In the interviews, the actress spoke at length about everything in connection with Sushant's death case, and also made some revelations. From her relationship with Sushant to her leaving the late actor's apartment on June 8, from the movie mafia angle to the drug conspiracy to the depression narrative Rhea spoke about many things in her interviews.

Now, after Rhea's interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput's Pavitra Rishta co-star and good friend Mahesh Shetty has taken to his social media handle to share a strong note. Taking to his Instagram story, Mahesh wrote, 'People who are here can defend themselves, and eventually, the truth will prevail.' The actor further asked everyone to respect Sushant, and wrote, 'But let's not lose our dignity and defame the departed.'

Take a look at Mahesh Shetty's post here:

Meanwhile, in the latest Rhea Chakraborty was snapped as she arrived at the DRDO guest house where the CBI SIT team is staying. She arrived there with her brother Showik Chakraborty for questioning by the CBI.

