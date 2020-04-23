After Rithvik Dhanjani, Asha Negi posts a cryptic message amid their breakup rumours; Check it out

Looks like Asha Negi has subtly responded to her breakup rumours with longtime boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani. The Pavitra Rishta actress followed Rithvik's footsteps and posted a cryptic message on social media. Take a look at it here.

and Asha Negi's breakup rumours have been spreading like wildfire on the internet. Yes, the couple has apparently called their relationship quits and it has sent shock waves around. Their fans, who adore them as 'AshVik' are disheartened and disappointed. While the duo has not come out in the open to clarify these speculations, their latest social media posts are adding fuel to the fire. A few days back, Rithvik shared some cryptic posts about 'unconditional love' and not going back to normal life.' Looks like now Asha has followed suit.

The actress recently took to her Instagram handle to share a quote that raised many eyebrows. She expressed her confusion about the happenings in her life. She shared a quote that reads, "Hey quick question. What the f**k is going on? Well, with Asha's post it is evident that she is not able to fathom whatever has been going around, and has no idea about it at all. It is still not clear if this was a subtle response to her breakup rumours with Rithvik. The actress also deleted the post after her fans started asking questions about it.

Check out Asha's Instagram story here:

Talking about the jodi, they have been dating each other for more than 7 years. Asha and Rithvik are touted to be one of the cutest couples of the Indian Television industry. Revealing the trouble in their love paradise, a source earlier had informed Pinkvilla, 'Things haven't been too well between the two of late. Apparently, they are on a break and are trying to see if their relationship can go. However, the crack in their bond is already being felt by close friends.

The duo started dating while shooting they were shooting for their show 'Pavitra Rishta.' They were also about to tie the knot soon, however, their separation news has surely left many heartbroken. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

