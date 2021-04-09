After Rupali Ganguly, her Anupamaa co star Tassnim Sheikh tests COVID positive: Will fight it with all my will

Tassnim Sheikh, who plays a key role in Anupamaa, has been diagnosed with coronavirus and hopes to come out stronger post her battle with the virus.

There has been an outburst of COVID 19 on the sets of Anupamaa with several members of the show has been tested positive for the deadly virus. Not just lead actress Rupali Ganguly but producer Rajan Shahi has also been battling coronavirus these days. And now another member of the team has been diagnosed with COVID 19. We are talking about Tassnim Sheikh who is seen playing a key role in the popular family drama. The actress has shared the news on social media and revealed that she is in home quarantine.

She shared a picture of herself on Instagram and said that she will be fighting the deadly virus with all her will and will come out as a stronger person. Furthermore, Tassnim urged everyone to keep her in their prayers while requesting people to stay safe. “This is to inform everybody that I have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago. However, I m going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. Keep me in your prayers,” she added.

Take a look at Tassnim Sheikh’s post:

Earlier, Rupali had also shared about testing positive for coronavirus and wrote, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Please send out a lot of love, healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family.”

Also Read: Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa shares her Day 5 experience after contracting Covid with THIS post

Share your comment ×