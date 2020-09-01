After Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, makers of Saas Bina Sasural & Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai are planning season 2?

According to latest media reports, two popular shows Saas Bina Sasural and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai may come up with their much-awaited installments soon. Read on.

Recently, the makers of the much-loved show Saath Nibhana Saathiya announced the show's season 2. In fact, the first teaser of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was unveiled yesterday with Devoleena Bhattacharjee reprising her role as Gopi Bahu. Now, after Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2's announcement, the installments of two other popular shows are likely to hit the tube. We're talking about Saas Bina Sasural and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. Yes, according to the latest reports makers of the Saas Bina Sasural and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai are planning to bring back the shows with a second season.

As per the latest report in a leading entertainment portal, the channel (Sony TV) was interested and keen on bringing the second installment of Saas Bina Sasural for a while. However, earlier things did not fall in place and the project got delayed. But now talks are in full swing, and proceedings Saas Bina Sasural 2 have picked up the pace. The report also states that daily soap will get started with the pre-production phase soon. Well, no confirmation has been made yet, but if it happens, audiences are certainly going to be left surprised.

Saas Bina Sasural revolved around the life of a young lady, Taanya, a.k.a. Toasty (Aishwarya Sakhuja), who has a sasural consisting of seven quirky men, but is deprived of a saas (mother-in-law). The show premiered on 18 October 2010 and had Ravi Dubey as Tej Prakash Chaturvedi in the lead. It went off-air in 2012, after receiving a lot of love from the audience.

Apart from Saas Bina Sasural 2, Sony TV is also planning to come up with Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai 2. Though the season 2 of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was already planned before, news of the show's developments is not known. Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai was a coming of age romantic period drama starring Ashi Singh as Naina Maheshwari and Randeep Rai as Sameer Maheshwari in the leads. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

