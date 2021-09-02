After Sidharth Shukla’s death, Himanshi Khurana pens thought provoking note: Life is too short & unpredictable

Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise has left the nation heartbroken and in tears. The Bigg Boss 13 winner breathed his last on Thursday morning in Mumbai at the age of 40 and his unfortunate demise has once again highlighted the unpredictability of life. While several celebs have taken to social media to mourn Sidharth’s demise, his former Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Himanshi Khurana has shared a heartfelt post on Instagram urging everyone to value relationships in life and mental and physical health.

The actress shared a video of himself hugging Sidharth during their stint in Bigg Boss 13. In the caption, she wrote, “Life is too short n unpredictable. From now take care of your close ones....... forgive or let it go. Special note to fans n haters: kisi bhi person ko itna mat stao na pressure do ki ache dikhe, woh ye kar raha hai app woh kro isi pressure me artist apne ko acha dikhane ki race me lag jata hai or playing with their organs n body: stop this. Take care of your mental health, your body, your heart”

Check out Himanshi Khurana’s post here:

Meanwhile, celebs like , , , Shweta Tiwari, Asim Riaz, etc had mourned Sidharth Shukla’s demise. Divyanka wrote, “I've barely known you personally Sidharth & I know that you were at your peak yet there was so much more to do, lot more love to be received. You are gone too soon...with many hearts broken. I wish this news wasn't true. Deepest condolences to all who were close to Sidharth & loved him dearly.”

