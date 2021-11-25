After Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali evicted from Bigg Boss 15; Reports

The controversial show Bigg Boss 15 has been making headlines ever since it has started. Recently, the house has witnessed a roller coaster of emotions in the last few days. During the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan warned the contestants about a big twist coming up in future episodes. Soon the top 5 contestants of the season were announced after Bigg Boss makers held a press conference in the house. Amidst this, contestant Simba Nagpal, being one of the bottom six, faced eviction as none of the top 5 contestants chose to save him.

Well now, the reports are coming in that another contestant has left the show. And the contestant is Jay Bhanushali. Makers have shared a new promo featuring comedy queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who entered the show. They will give contestants tasks which they have to win. And there will be LIVE voting from the audience who will finally decide who will remain and who will leave the show. The top five contestants are Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian and Neha Bhasin.

Reportedly, Jay is the one who has received the lowest number of votes resulting in his eviction. But there is no official confirmation by the makers till now. Going to the latest update, controversy queen Rakhi Sawant is all set to make way into the Bigg Boss house once again.

Well, reports say that Simba Nagpal will be out of the show. He is famous for playing the role of Virat Singh in the television show 'Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

