  1. Home
  2. tv

After Sriti Jha, Mohsin Khan gives a 'kaafi' hilarious spin to Nakuul Mehta's coffee diaries & it's unmissable

Mohsin Khan is the next to join Nakuul Mehta's coffee diary and his modification is hilarious. Check it out right here.
2968 reads Mumbai
After Sriti Jha, Mohsin Khan gives a 'kaafi' hilarious spin to Nakuul Mehta's coffee diaries & it's unmissableAfter Sriti Jha, Mohsin Khan gives a 'kaafi' hilarious spin to Nakuul Mehta's coffee diaries & it's unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The entire lockdown period, Nakuul Mehta has found some solace in coffee and his coffee diaries are increasingly getting popular. The actor on most days shares his cuppa of coffee with an interesting quote of modified dialogue which is sure to stimulate any caffeine lover. Earlier, we saw how Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya fame shared her coffee diary tagging Nakuul and said it should be named 'tune' cause 'chain churaya tera kisne oh sanam, 'tune'. Well, Mohsin Khan seems to join the bandwagon now. 

On his Instagram today, Mohsin shared a video of him having his coffee and tagged Nakuul said coffee is 'kaafi' love! Surely Nakuul has managed to bring all the coffee lovers together in this act and we cannot deny loving it. Mohsin, in the meantime, is being showered with praises for his recent emotional scene as Kartik which left the fans gutted. Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi will be completing many episodes of Kaira this months and fans are pretty excited. 

Speaking of Mohsin, the actor is known for his acting prowess and has always managed to hook the audience with his power-packed performance. About safety and precautions on sets, Mohsin had assured that everything is being followed religiously and he feels safe to be on set. He thanked the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, for ensuring the same. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai airs at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement