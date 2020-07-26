After Sriti Jha, Mohsin Khan gives a 'kaafi' hilarious spin to Nakuul Mehta's coffee diaries & it's unmissable

Mohsin Khan is the next to join Nakuul Mehta's coffee diary and his modification is hilarious. Check it out right here.

The entire lockdown period, Nakuul Mehta has found some solace in coffee and his coffee diaries are increasingly getting popular. The actor on most days shares his cuppa of coffee with an interesting quote of modified dialogue which is sure to stimulate any caffeine lover. Earlier, we saw how Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya fame shared her coffee diary tagging Nakuul and said it should be named 'tune' cause 'chain churaya tera kisne oh sanam, 'tune'. Well, Mohsin Khan seems to join the bandwagon now.

On his Instagram today, Mohsin shared a video of him having his coffee and tagged Nakuul said coffee is 'kaafi' love! Surely Nakuul has managed to bring all the coffee lovers together in this act and we cannot deny loving it. Mohsin, in the meantime, is being showered with praises for his recent emotional scene as Kartik which left the fans gutted. Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi will be completing many episodes of Kaira this months and fans are pretty excited.

Speaking of Mohsin, the actor is known for his acting prowess and has always managed to hook the audience with his power-packed performance. About safety and precautions on sets, Mohsin had assured that everything is being followed religiously and he feels safe to be on set. He thanked the producer of the show, Rajan Shahi, for ensuring the same.

