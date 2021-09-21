After Super Dancer Chapter 4, Shilpa Shetty to judge India’s Got Talent as makers unveil the first promo

Kundra has been on the roll on the professional front. The actress, who is currently seen judging Super Dancer Chapter 4, is all set to turn judge for another talent based reality show. We are talking about the new season of India’s Got Talent. Yes! the popular talent based reality show is coming with its ninth season soon and while Shilpa will be donning the judge’s hat, makers have unveiled the first promo of the show announcing that the auditions will begin soon.

The first promo of India’s Got Talent was unveiled on Sony TV wherein Shilpa was seen hailing India for being a country full of talent in every field. She then invited enthusiasts to showcase their talent on the stage of India’s Got Talent and participate in the show. While the makers didn’t reveal other judges of the show, they did mention that the auditions are set to open soon. The promo was captioned as, “Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon!”

Check out India’s Got Talent’s first promo:

Indian television’s greatest Talent show & ultimate platform for variety of talent is back! If you’ve got talent, the platform belongs to you. Auditions open soon! To register download / update your sonyliv app.#IndiasGotTalent pic.twitter.com/WlC74V7kXp — sonytv (@SonyTV) September 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shilpa has taken a sigh of relief as her husband Raj Kundra has been released on bail in the adult film racket case. Following his release, the actress has shared a post about rising after a fall and wrote, “There are always going to be moments that push you to the ground. In times like these, I truly believe that if you fall seven times, make yourself strong enough to be able to stand back up eight times. This rise will demand a lot of courage, grit, willpower, and strength during some of your most difficult moments. But, these qualities will only make you more resilient and robust in this journey called life. Every time that you rise back up, you will come back with renewed determination and motivation to make even the impossible possible.”

