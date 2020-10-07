After wife Neha Swami, Arjun Bijlani's son Ayaan contracts COVID 19; Says 'The moment I dreaded has come true'

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami was diagnosed with COVID-19 a few days earlier. Unfortunately, his son has also contracted the virus now.

A few days earlier, had confirmed on social media that his wife Neha Swami has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor also stated that the entire family is self-quarantined for the upcoming days. He further requested those who had come in contact with him and his family to get tested for the same. Now, in yet another social media post, the Ishq Mein Marjawan actor has stated that his son Ayaan has also tested positive for novel coronavirus.

He pens a long note and begins it with the following lines, “The moment that I dreaded the most has unfortunately come true.” The actor then talks about Ayaan testing positive for COVID-19. Arjun adds that although the rapid test came out negative, the PCR test turned out to be positive. Ayaan is currently in quarantine with his mom Neha who continues her fight with the virus. The actor, on the other hand, has said that his tests have come out negative.

Check out Arjun Bijlani’s post below:

The actor then urges everyone to be safe as one never knows how and where one can contract the virus. He further writes, “The outside world seems to be very alluring right now, but its best to stay super cautious. The virus shows different symptoms on different people, so please don’t take it lightly.” Arjun Bijlani also requests everyone to keep his family in their prayers and thoughts. He ends the note with the following words, “Stay safe and I wish that this virus never reaches your home.”

