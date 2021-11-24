After winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani dons the hat of a host for India’s Got Talent: Report

The reality TV show India’s Got Talent is soon going to premiere with its ninth season. While Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Kirron Kher will be seen as judges, Arjun Bijlani will reportedly host the show. A source of ETimes has claimed the same, however, an official confirmation about the same is awaited by the makers.

A source close to the portal said, “Arjun is affable and has a good sense of humour. These are the qualities we were looking for in the host for our show. He has a natural flair for connecting with the participants.” This comes just months after Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of the stunt-based reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Post this, there was also a buzz that Bijlani might participate in Bigg Boss 15. However, the TV actor took to social media to clear the air.

Speaking of India’s Got Talent, the ninth season will soon begin airing on the Sony TV channel. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the makers are leaving no stone unturned to brace viewers for its release. Going by the same, on Wednesday, November 24, actor Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram to share a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of the show and it has left netizens in splits.

In terms of work, Arjun Bijlani has featured in several television shows. He made his acting debut with Kartika, since then Arjun has worked in serials including Miley Jab Hum Tum, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan and many more. Arjun recently made his digital debut in Zee5’s web series State of Siege: 26/11. He essayed the role of Major Nikhil Manikrishnan in the thriller series. Released in March 2020, it also starred Mukul Dev, Tara Alisha Berry, and Arjan Bajwa in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ| PHOTOS: Arjun Bijlani is having gala time as he gets clicked with the 'boys of KKK11'