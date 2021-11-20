After Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi to join Balika Vadhu 2 as grown up Anandi?

Television actor Shivangi Joshi became a household name after essaying the role of Nairaa nd Sirat in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, recently the actress bid adieu to the longtime running soap opera. Now, media reports suggest that she will soon feature in Balika Vadhu 2 alongside Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai fame Randeep Rai.

As per ETimes, Balika Vadhu 2 which recently premiered on the TV screens in August, will soon witness a major generation leap. The reboot version of Balika Vadhu highlights the issue of child marriage in India and currently features two child artists essaying the main lead. After the leap, the young characters will be shown as grown-ups and reportedly Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have bagged the roles.

A source close to the portal stated, “Yes, Randeep will play the grown-up Jigar and is paired opposite the new Anandi (Shivangi Joshi). Randeep is a talented actor and we are glad to have him on board. Just like the inaugural instalment, the show is all set to embark on a new journey following the time leap. The cast will be doing a mock shoot in a couple of days.” However, an official confirmation about the same is yet awaited.

Previously, while quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hain, Shivangi took to social media to pen a lengthy emotional note that read, “It wasn’t just a show, it was my life, my home. I have cried here, laughed here, giggled on silly jokes, danced randomly, played with kids, had food with everyone, gave silly expressions when I was supposed to give a serious look, got scolded by my director, got an applause from whole team when I gave a good shot, the list could be endless.”

She further added that when she was leaving the sets for the last time, it felt like a ‘bidaai scene’ as everybody was bidding her goodbye and crying. Speaking of Randeep Rai, the actor is known for essaying the role of Sameer Maheshwari in the show, Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai.

