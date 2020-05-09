After Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Indian Idol 10 to return amid COVID 19 lockdown

As the lockdown continues to prevail in India amid the increasing COVID 19 cases, Indian Idol 10 is set to return on the television screens given its massive popularity among the audience.

The ongoing lockdown in the wake of COVID 19 has emerged as a turbulent time for mankind. After all, being locked in our houses is no easy task and none of us anticipated that the lockdown will be extended for over a month. And while we all have been looking for our source of entertainment, television producers have come to our rescue and decided to re-run several iconic shows including the popular family drama Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai, Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanumaan, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan on Sony TV.

And while the viewers are cherishing the return of this popular shows, here’s another piece of good news for the audience as another popular show is set to return on our television screens. We are talking about Indian Idol 10 which was hosted by Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Javed Ali. The singing based reality show was quite a rage among the audience and has enjoyed a massive TRP rating during its run. To recall, Indian Idol 10 witnessed several talented singers showcasing their talent and was won by Salman Ali. According to a report published in India Forums, Indian Idol 10 will be premiered once again from May 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, other iconic shows like Mahabharat, Ramayan, Shaktimaan, Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Buniyaad, and Office Office have also returned to our television screens. In fact, Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, starring Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri in the lead, has also managed to rake in record breaking TRP.

Credits :India Forums

