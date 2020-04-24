After YRKKH cast, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actors try shooting new episodes at home amid Coronavirus lockdown

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega's Nishant Malkani and other actors of the show are trying to shoot new episodes at home amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

The Coronavirus lockdown has taken a toll on not only our health but also many businesses. The Indian Television industry is also majorly affected by it. While day wage workers losing out on their earnings, viewers are not getting to watch fresh episodes of their favorite shows. Just some days back we told you how Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke teams were shooting from their homes. Now another popular show has followed suit.

We're talking about Zee TV's drama Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Yes, the actors of the show are trying their hands at shooting some new episodes for their fans from their houses. The cast has begun filming episodes from their homes, as they live up to the spirit of 'the show must go on.' They are trying to cover up for the lost time and episodes, as the shootings were stalled to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, it was only a trial session by the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega team. It is yet to be decided if they will continue with this idea or not.

Nishant Malkani aka Akshat Jindal revealed details about the same in a chat with Times of India. He said that it is a trial session and they are hoping for a smooth run. Nishant mentioned that they are using their phones to shoot within the confinement of their house. Later, the individual scenes and videos by actors will be clubbed together. They will patch it in a way so that it feels that it was shot together only. The actor revealed that the first scene was between him, his wife, family members.

Talking about the difficulties that will come across, Nishant added that it will be tough to shoot independently as acting is all about action and reaction. However, now everyone is shooting alone at home and has to imagine the co-actors’ response in a sequence.

He further revealed that if the trial episode works out well and the channel approves it, the team plans to shoot five episodes every week. They wish to telecast fresh content during these stressful times and entertain the viewers. However, they will have to manage everything on their own, from costumes to makeup.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing your favorite shows on the small-screen amidst quarantine? Let us know in the comment section below.

