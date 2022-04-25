Agar Tum Na Hote goes off-air; Himanshu Soni calls Abhimanyu’s character ‘landmark role in his career’

Daily soap Agar Tum Na Hote went off-air last Friday after a short stint of a few months. The sudden wrap-up news came as a shock for the audience as well as the cast. The leads of the show were played by Himanshu Soni and Simran Kaur Hundal. In an interview with ETimes, Himanshu shared about his character.

Talking about the show ending abruptly, he said that show has come to an end as it was destined to end this way. He added that it concluded on a positive note with a feel-good climax.

Himanshu talked about his character of a mentally unstable person with a personality disorder. He said, “The show gave me an opportunity to play a strong character with various shades. Honestly, I feel Abhimanyu’s character is a landmark role in my career. We don’t get to play such characters too often and I feel this character was a wonderful opportunity for me to try to showcase my acting talent. I have always loved intense and challenging sequences; it gives me an adrenaline rush. This was a challenging role that allowed me to experiment and evolve as an actor. It’s not an easy task to play a person who is mentally not sound. Before the show went for a seven-year leap, I got to play seven different characters as Abhimanyu suffered from multiple personality disorder and for each sequence; I worked very hard on my craft and body language. Despite my lower back injury I did not miss shooting even once and continued working.”

Talking about Agar Tum Na Hote wrapping up in a few months, he said, “The show had started in November last year, and was doing well in its initial weeks. However, the ratings had dipped a bit and it was only recently that the cast were informed that the show would be going off-air. he said, "We shot our last episode on Friday and everybody became emotional. But I am happy that I could work with such a dedicated team of professionals, will miss them.”

Sharing about his future plans, he said that he will now focus on his health and hit the gym to get back in shape. He also said that he is ready for new roles.

