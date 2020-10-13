'Age is just a number,' says Anita Hassanandani on apprehensions of conceiving naturally in her late 30s

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy recently announced their pregnancy. The actress has now opened up about deciding to start a family, conceiving in her late 30s, future plans and more.

and Rohit Reddy recently sent happy waves all over as the Television couple finally announced their pregnancy. Yes, after a lot of speculations, Anita and Rohit revealed to the world that they're soon going to become parents, in the cutest way possible. They have been happily married for seven years now, and are going to welcome their first child in February, next year.

In a chat with the Times of India, Anita and Rohit spilled the beans about the pregnancy, deciding to start a family after so many years of marriage, conceiving while in their late 30s, and more. Anita expressed that they were waiting for the 'right time' to announce their pregnancy, and thinks that 2021 is going to be a year of babies. The duo started thinking of expanding their family only after their stint in the reality show Nach Baliye last year.

Sharing details Anita said 'We had never felt the pressure to start a family from either of our families.' But, it was after Nach Baliye that the couple felt that they were ready to begin a family and embrace parenthood. She added that with the lockdown in place, the timing seemed perfect. They got to spend a lot of time with each other and they decided to go for it. 'At the end of the day, it’s God’s plan, and Rohit and I can’t be more excited about it,' beamed Anita.

The beautiful actress also opened up about her apprehensions about conceiving in her late 30s. Anita reiterated that the age-factor did play on her mind, and many told her that it is going to be tough as it overwhelms you. 'But once I conceived naturally, I realised that age is just a number. You need to be mentally and physically fit for everything to fall in place. Jo naseeb mein likha hota haiota hi hai,' expressed Anita. She further added that now Rohit and she feel well-settled, as they are financially and mentally in a place where they are ready to have a child.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress highlights that taking care of physical and mental health is of utmost importance for to-be-parents. She shared, 'I am someone who goes with the flow. Right now, the COVID-19 situation is serious. But the idea is not to take undue stress because if God has planned it for you in a certain way, he has definitely thought of everything. If you are at peace, sab smoothly ho jaata hai.'

When asked who she thinks is a fussy parent between her and Rohit, she quips, 'Rohit, any day.' Justifying her answer Anita explains that Rohit is reading more books and is fussing over her diet. She adds that he is extremely excited and involved already, but on the other hand, she thinks she is sorted as he will take care of everything.

Ask Anita if she will get back to the showbiz soon after welcoming the baby, to which she replies, that she has been working since she was 16 years old. Initially, she was restless and was sure about returning to work soon after having the baby. 'But now that it has started to sink in, I can feel my priorities changing. I can’t believe I am telling you that at this stage, I really don’t care about work or when I will return. For now, I want to enjoy motherhood and make the most of it, stated Anita.

She added that she wants to feel the kicks and flutters in her belly, and just wants to enjoy all of this time with the baby, sans worrying about anything else. But, she will do some work, 'At the same time, I’ll do a little bit of work here and there. However, the priority right now is motherhood,' Anita concludes.

Credits :Times of India

