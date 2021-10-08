Age shaming Shamita Shetty to height shaming Pratik; All things contestants have got it wrong in Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss, as a reality show, has never failed to make it to the news. Sometimes because of the contestants’ verbal or physical disputes, sometimes over tasks, a few times over an attempt to flee from the house, and on occasions for shocking eliminations. However, in the ongoing fifteenth season of this Salman Khan hosted show, some of the contestants consciously or unconsciously seem to be going way out of their way to put down their fellow participants. Recently, actor Karan Kundrra was in the news for age shaming Shamita Shetty.

In an episode, he had referred to the Mohabbatein actress as ‘aunty’, which didn’t go down well with the netizens, who bashed Kundrra for his choice of words. Many including Shamita’s close friend from Bigg Boss OTT Neha Bhasin took to social media to express her disappointment. Though Karan recently apologised to Shamita for his behaviour. Furthermore, Simba Nagpal too has derogatorily commented on Jay Bhanushali's age twice already, while social media users were upset with Bhanushali too for height shaming Pratik Sehajpal in an episode. Considering these incidents, some of these social media reactions are quite justified too.

In an age, where we talk about inclusivity and acceptance, these kinds of comments should not be encouraged. Especially on National television, where a number of viewers are consuming that content every single day. Being famous comes with responsibility, and celebrities should be careful of what they say in public, considering they have a large, and sometimes impressionable fan following too.

Additionally, it is also the responsibility of the makers to make sure that they do not air content which is disrespectful in any form, or brings down an individual’s self worth. These shows are made with an intention to entertain, and that should remain the goal throughout. Furthermore, while it is justified for fans to point out wrongdoings on the show, however, turning it into a fan war should not be their motto. It is a responsibility of everyone to keep social media a platform to promote positivity and hope.

On that note, hopefully, we will get to see more optimism in the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 15 too.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 15 Newsmakers of the week: Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal & Karan Kundrra standout