Aggar Tum Na Hote Ep 1 Review: Himanshu Soni & Simaran Kaur’s show is a perfect blend of drama and suspense

Life is very much unpredictable and the COVID 19 pandemic has proved it over and over again. In fact, given the ongoing stressful life, we all need a little ray of hope to which will be the silver lining on the darker days. And this is exactly the concept of Zee TV’s new show Aggar Tum Na Hote starring Simaran Kaur and Himanshu Soni in the lead. The family drama went on air today and has been creating a massive buzz in the town.

The show begins with Niyati’s (played by Simaran) beautiful introduction which will make you fall in love with her aura in no time. Niyati happens to be a nurse in a hospital and her sole motive is to spread happiness around. She leaves no stone unturned to keep the patients even if that costs her the job or the salary. Besides, she is also a girl with self respect and believes in everything by herself. However, destiny definitely has its role to play for Niyati wherein she meets a mysterious man Abhimanyu (played by Himanshu Soni) in one of the most unexpected circumstances. While their cute chemistry will strike the right chord with your heart, the first episode also drops hints of a big mystery surrounding Niyati and Abhimanyu’s past.

Meanwhile, Simaran will definitely grab your attention in the role of bubbly Niyati and seems to fit the role perfectly. On the other hand, Himanshu, who has been seen in several mythological shows, will be seen trying his hands on a different role and he has definitely tried leaving a mark. Besides, his chemistry with Simaran will definitely leave you wanting for more. Over all, the first episode has successfully managed to introduce the lead pair along with dropping hints about the intriguing storyline that will be unveiled in the upcoming episodes. While Aggar Tum Na Hote appears to be a perfect mixture of rom-com with a touch of suspense element, it will be interesting to see how the family drama will fair in the coming episodes.

This episode is watched on OTT platform.