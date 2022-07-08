Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo star Ratan Raajputh does farming in village; See PICS

Ratan Raajputh is one of the famous faces of the Indian television industry. The actress left a solid impact on the audience with her excellent performance in the show, Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She played the role of a girl named Laali, who is sold off by her parents in exchange for money, in order to feed the family, as they belonged to the lowest category. The mediator sells her off to a landlord, Loha Singh, who further wants to sell her to a businessman to crack a deal. However, that deal falls through and Laali is held captive by Loha Singh.

The actress has moved away from the limelight and prefers to spend time in the lap of nature, and is mostly seen in the woods. From gardening, farming, teaching underprivileged kids, and cooking in mud stoves, the actress prefers to spend her time doing these things. Ratan's recent post has her doing farming, where she's draped in a cotton saree, and legs covered in mud.

Ratan captioned this post: "अकसर लोग पूछते हैं.. क्यों घुमती हूं मैं गांव? क्यों रंगती हूं अपने पैरों को मिट्टी से? .. क्योंकि इस मिट्टी में ही तो बसा है कला का भंडार.. ये मिट्टी ..ये गांव मुझे कहानियां सुनाते हैं.. नये-नये चरित्रों में ढलना सिखाते हैं, एक बहतरीन कलाकार और उम्दा इंसान बनाते हैं । Taste the soil Save the soil P.S.- Village Life Is The Best Workshop #tastesoil #savesoil #sadhgurusavesoilmovement #savevillage #villagelife #ratanraajputh #ruralindia #रामभरोसे (sic)"

Take a look at her Instagram post here:

Ratan Raajputh's last outing on television

Ratan Raajputh was last seen on the small screens in 2020. She played the role of Usha in the mythological show, Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. When not acting, Ratan resorts to farming as she believes in leading a simple life and her Instagram account is proof of that. During the lockdown too, the 35-year-old spent it in a village and did all the chores by herself.

