Ahead of ‘2 Phone’ song release, Aly Goni drops a picture perfect selfie with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin

Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to reunite for another music track titled ‘2 Phone’. A few days ago, the couple shared the first look poster with their fans. Now, as two days are left for their song to hit the floor, Aly Goni took to his Instagram and shared a picture-perfect selfie with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. In the picture, the duo was seen twinning in white and giving their fans a major couple goal.

Sharing the snap, Aly captioned it as, “Just 2 days to goooo for #2phone @jasminbhasin2806 @nehakakkar @anshul300 @raghav.sharma.14661 @desimusicfactory #alygoni #jasminbhasin #famAly #jaslyians”. Scores of fans bombarded their post with love and comments. In no time, the post garnered thousands of likes and the numbers are only increasing. A fan wrote, “Made for each other” while another one said, “Mashaallah ali bhai bahut acche lag rahe hai aap dono Allah salamat rakhe aap dono ko (You both are looking great together, may god bless you)”. There was another one who was simply overjoyed to see them together, "Woohoooooo Finallyyy A JasLyyyyy Picture” Click HERE to see the post.

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most loved couples on social media. The couple, in the past, had appeared together in the music video ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega,’ which was a huge hit. Now the couple is coming with a new and completely different music video. In the Neha Kakkar song, they will be depicting a cute love story in a small village of Punjab. The song is set to be released on 29th July.

Also Read: '2 Phone' teaser OUT: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's undeniable fun chemistry will keep you hooked