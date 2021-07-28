Ahead of ‘2 Phone’ song release, Aly Goni drops a picture perfect selfie with ladylove Jasmin Bhasin
Lovebirds Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are all set to reunite for another music track titled ‘2 Phone’. A few days ago, the couple shared the first look poster with their fans. Now, as two days are left for their song to hit the floor, Aly Goni took to his Instagram and shared a picture-perfect selfie with his ladylove Jasmin Bhasin. In the picture, the duo was seen twinning in white and giving their fans a major couple goal.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are among the most loved couples on social media. The couple, in the past, had appeared together in the music video ‘Tera Suit’ and ‘Tu Bhi Sataya Jaega,’ which was a huge hit. Now the couple is coming with a new and completely different music video. In the Neha Kakkar song, they will be depicting a cute love story in a small village of Punjab. The song is set to be released on 29th July.
