Ahead of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding, Ekta Kapoor wishes ‘lifetime of happiness’ to the couple

After Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding, the showbiz industry is gearing for another big wedding tonight. We are talking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s wedding. The couple, who has been dating each other for a while now, will be tying a knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai. To note, Ankita and Vicky’s pre-wedding ceremonies have begun during the weekend and it is being attended by several celebs from the telly world. Amid this, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor has also penned a sweet note for the soon to wed couple.

Taking to her Instagram account, Ekta, who was a part of Ankita and Vicky’s sangeet ceremony, shared a beautiful picture with the soon to wed couple. In the pic, the Pavitra Rishta actress looked stunning in her white choli and lehenga with mirror work all over it while Vicky looked dapper in his black tuxedo. On the other hand, Ekta opted for a maroon and orange lehenga for Vicky and Ekta’s sangeet night. In the caption, Ekta wished the couple love and happiness. She wrote, “To my dearest @lokhandeankita as u get into ur #pavitrarishta with @jainvick I wish u a lifetime of happiness”.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s post for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain:

Earlier, Ankita’s friend Amruta Khanvilkar opened up on Ankita and Vicky’s wedding. During her recent interaction with ETimes, Amruta said, “Ankita has found her soul mate, she has found her best friend in Vicky. The way he takes care of her, he has been standing by her, with her through everything. It takes a lot for a man to be the man that he is. I just feel Ankita and his bond is so strong – there is faith, there is trust and there is love. Both of these people are entering into a lovely phase of their life and all I want for her is to wish her all the best”.