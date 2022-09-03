Ahead of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's premiere, 5 things audience should know about the dance show

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is a celebrity dance reality show that has been entertaining the audience for the past several years. However, after season 9, the show took a break and has now returned after five years. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 boasts of superlative celebrities, judges, and the host. The fans are extremely excited to see this reality show but before that here are a few things about this season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa that the audience should know.

Comeback after 5 years

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has returned to the television screens after a hiatus of five years. The show will also be streamed on its digital platform. The previous seasons have been a major hit among the audience and this season too looks promising.

Judges and the host

The judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa usually have a culmination of an actor, filmmaker, and professional dance artist. This season has Bollywood actress-graceful dancer Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Karan Johar and international dance artist Nora Fatehi. Maniesh Paul, who has remained consistent as the host for the past few seasons, will continue as the host for season 10.

Contestants

The contestants to be seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 are Rubina Dilaik, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Ali Asgar, Paras Kalnawat, Amruta Khanvilkar, Zorawar Kalra, Gunjan Sinha, Faisal Shaikh.

Choreographers

The choreographers partnering with the celebrities are: Sanam Johar - Rubina Dilaik, Sneha - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Romsha - Gashmeer Mahajani, Tarun Raj - Nia Sharma, Akash Thapa - Niti Taylor, Vaishnavi - Faisal Shaikh, Pratik Utekar - Amruta Khanvilkar, Shweta Sharda - Paras Kalnawat, Suchitra - Zorawar Kalra and Tejas - Gunjan Sinha.

When and where to watch

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's first episode will launch on Saturday, September 3 at 8 PM. It will go on air every weekend at 8 PM on Colors.

