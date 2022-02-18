Airport PHOTO Diaries: Parth Samthaan and Kapil Sharma don cool tracksuits to travel out of the city

Parth Samthaan and Kapil Sharma are among the popular names in the television industry. They enjoy a massive fan following. Kapil Sharma is presently seen as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show and is appreciated for his comic timing. The actor-comedian, who is also a singer and host, was recently seen at the airport. He sported a black sweatshirt and joggers, along with sunglasses for travelling.

Parth Samthaan became very popular from the show Kaisi Ye Yaariyaan, and the film based on the show will be released very soon. He will be paired with Niti Taylor in the movie. Parth posed for the paps, before he headed for his flight. He sported a camouflage print sweatshirt with white shoes.

See pictures here:

Parth Samthaan has been part of several music videos in the past few months. He will be soon seen in a music video and a movie with Niti Taylor. The audience loved their pairing and they will be soon working together again.

Kapil Sharma is presently seen as the host of The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week and the upcoming episode will be graced by the gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and actor Sanjay Kapoor. He will be seen singing ‘Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai’ for her and will also dance with her on the show.



Also read- Parth Samthaan puts on dancing shoes in new music video ‘Single Saiyaan’; Teaser out