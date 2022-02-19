Airport PHOTOS: Karan Kundrra sports a cool black outfit with stylish jacket

Karan Kundrra is among the leading names of the television sector and has worked in numerous daily soaps and reality shows. The actor was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 15, in which he was one of the most popular contestants of the show. He was also one of the finalists of the season and was in the limelight due to his relationship with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash. Karan was recently papped at the Mumbai Airport.

The actor was heading out of the city. He posed for the paps. Karan sported a black T-shirt and black jeans. He paired it with a stylish jacket, brown boots, sunglasses and silver watch.

See photos here:

Karan is presently dating Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash. In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress talked about being in love with Karan. She said, “It feels amazing to be in love. I have always loved love. It’s just even better because it's with Karan. He is amazing. I think there is a lot about himself that he is also realizing. The Karan Kundrra that a lot of people knew outside is not the same anymore and he loves that.” She further adds, “There have been these videos of him being like this hot dude being like, ‘oh no no, I hate baby talks’ and then cut to they have edited him calling me laddoo, my puppy, and all of that. So he has really just changed as a person and when he says he has never felt this way before, I see it. I see it, it's very visible. The way he feels for me is so out there. You can’t miss it.”



Also read- Karan Kundrra gets papped as he accompanies GF Tejasswi Prakash post Naagin 6 shoot; PICS