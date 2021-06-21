Aishwarya Khare joins the cast of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’; Calls it ‘a bit challenging but exciting as well’

Aishwarya Khare will be portraying Lakshmi Bajwa, a small-town girl from Punjab who finds herself in the big city of Mumbai.

One of the most exciting upcoming prime-time drama is a show called ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, a story of life, love, karma, and destiny. The show will follow the story of the lead character called Lakshmi Bajwa, a small-town girl from Punjab who ends up in the big city of Mumbai. Lakshmi is a selfless girl of limited means, who despite her humble background and the curveballs life has thrown at her, always puts others’ needs before hers. Popular actress Aishwarya Khare, who has previously starred in several successful shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’, ‘Saam Daam Dand Bhed’ amongst others will be portraying the character of Lakshmi.

Speaking about her character, Aishwarya said, “I am honestly quite excited to be playing Lakshmi’s character. In fact, the moment I read the script, I felt an instant connection. While Lakshmi and I are different personalities, I feel there is a very strong connection between both of us and that is our common belief in Karma. Just like Lakshmi, I truly believe that you get what you deserve in life and selflessness always results in a good turn of events. Lakshmi’s story is very different from some of the characters I have portrayed until now which all the more makes the whole process a tad bit challenging, but exciting as well.”

Lakshmi comes to Mumbai from Punjab after the demise of her parents. She will be portrayed as a kind and naive soul who believes in good karma and has a belief in love that there is someone out there just made for her. “I am really eager to see how this character unveils on television and I hope the viewers will be able to relate to her story and journey,” said Aishwarya.

