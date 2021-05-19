Aishwarya Sakhuja is glad she didn’t have to ‘bother’ Sonu Sood for arranging Oxygen amid COVID 19 crisis

Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja opened up about the prolonged Covid-19 pandemic and expressed how grateful she is that her family is safe. Take a look.

The coronavirus pandemic has created an intense situation in India. With the burden on the medical sector, patients are battling for their lives. The lack of aid such as oxygen cylinders and concentrators, as well as hospital beds has created havoc in the country. Amid the difficult times, several actors have come forward to lend a helping hand to patients in need of resources. Actor Sonu Sood has been at the frontline during the pandemic and has extended his support to migrant workers. He has been relentlessly working towards curbing the spread of the virus.

Last week, Television actress Aishwarya Sakhuja was hospitalized for minor surgery and had shared a photo of a saline drip attached to her hand, on her social media. The actress informed her fans that although the medical procedure wasn’t very big, she no longer feels ‘safe’ in a hospital due to the pandemic situation. The actress talked about the stress she faces during these unprecedented times and added, “Sometimes, I feel if I have turned into a hypochondriac in the past one and a half years. This pandemic has changed my perspective towards life- in a good way.”

The TV actress expressed how grateful she is that her family is safe amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. She explained that she’s ‘no point’ in stressing about the situation since there’s only so much we can do. She also addressed the work Sonu Sood has done for helping citizens amid the health crisis. She said, “I am glad I didn't have to bother Sonu Sood for arranging oxygen for me or my family members.”

Also Read| Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja takes a break from the show as she undergoes minor surgery

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×