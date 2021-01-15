Aishwarya Sakhuja on not being part of Saas Bina Sasural 2: I’ve been there, now someone else has to take over

Aishwarya Sakhuja won a lot of appreciation for her performance as Toasty in Saas Bina Sasural. However, she will not be a part of the second season of the show.

Remember Sony TV’s popular family drama Saas Bina Sasural, which featured Aishwarya Sakhuja and Ravi Dubey in the lead? The show was a massive hit among the audience and everyone was in love with Aishwarya and Ravi’s chemistry. Now after a hiatus of eight years, the makers are returning with Saas Bina Sasural 2 and fans can’t keep calm about the same. However, the show will be returning with a new cast now. Yes! Aishwarya will not be seen as the lead in the second season of the show.

However, Aishwarya has no regrets about not being a part of the new season. Instead, she is happy about the return of Saas Bina Sasural and said that she owes a lot her character of Toasty from the first season. During her conversation with Times of India, the actress stated, “I was hoping to be part of the second season when the first season got over. It was an abrupt ending. So, at that time I was keen to act in the second season. Now, a lot of time has passed and it would be unprofessional for me to be a part of the second season when I had already said yes to another TV show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'. Also, earlier the makers had wanted the entire cast to come together in the second season; the first season worked because of the chemistry of the entire cast. However, it was not happening in the second season and so it was rightfully decided to revamp the entire show and bring a fresh new cast.”

Aishwarya also stated that she is not disappointed about not Saas Bina Sasural 2 and added, “I have been there, done that, now someone else has to take over”. To note, Anjali Tartari, who was seen playing the role of Niya in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, will be seen playing the lead role in Saas Bina Sasural 2.

Credits :Times Of India

