Aishwarya Sakhuja to play a negative role in her next television show
"I have auditioned for a lot of Balaji shows and whenever I auditioned for negative roles I was told I look very positive. So, when I bagged this role, I asked them why now? They said eventually you will get to know as to why we have chosen you, and I understand because they like to surprise their audience and that's exactly what they are doing.
"I was figuring how to go about it, but my team is helping. After every two sentence out of habit I go into the positive zone but I have people to handhold me and help me," Aishwarya said. "Ye Hai Chahatein" is a spin-off of the hit show "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein". It will air on Star Plus.
