Aishwarya Sakhuja reveals she battled Ramsay Hunt Syndrome: I went through heavy emotional turmoil

Yeh Hai Chahatein actress Aishwarya Sakhuja opened up about her facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Similar to singer Justin Bieber, the television actress too suffered from this syndrome way back in 2014, and in a recent interview, Aishwarya revealed how she dealt with it. The actress also opened up about the emotional turmoil she went through because as an actor, her face meant everything to her. Despite the condition, she shot for her show because there were no banks of episodes and they were running on a very tight schedule.

In an interview with ETimes, Aishwarya Sakhuja revealed that she was shooting for her show, 'Main Naa Bhoolungi' in 2014 when she returned home, and her boyfriend Rohit (now husband) kept asking why she kept winking at him. The actress thought he was joking and the next morning while brushing her teeth, she found it hard to hold the water in her mouth but thought it was due to exertion. It was when her roommate-actress Pooja Sharma informed her that something was off about her face that Aishwarya paid attention to it.

When Aishwarya was informed she was hit by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

"We didn’t have a mirror in the bathroom, and since I was in a rush, I didn’t really get a chance to check my face. Pooja was persistent that something was wrong and insisted that I visit a doctor," said the Yeh Hai Chahatein actress.

Aishwarya Sakhuja on dealing with the emotional turmoil

Both Aishwarya and Pooja visited the doctor, who confirmed that she had facial paralysis and suggested getting a brain MRI done. Despite the severe health condition, Aishwarya shot for her TV show where only one side of her face was shot for the scenes. "The steroids were extremely heavy and even heavier was the emotional turmoil because as an actor, my face is everything," said the actress who was nervous about her recovery.

