Aishwarya Sharma on the new phase: We both haven’t got the time to register the feeling of being married

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin fame actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhat got married on 30th November in Ujjain. The actors had a grand wedding with the presence of their family members and close friends. They had shared pictures of the same on their social media handles. Aishwarya Sharma and Neil had resumed work right after the celebrations got over. In an interview with ETimes TV the actress shared her life post marriage.

Aishwarya shared in the interview that she is still very tired from all the celebrations and it is visible on her face also. She said everything happened in a rush and they did not get the time for anything. Talking about her post marriage experience, she said, “Even though my name now is Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, frankly speaking, nothing has changed between us. We are still the same Neil and Aishwarya, who are very good friends, as we were before getting hitched. Just that now we are living together. Also, we both haven’t got the time to register the feeling of being married as we had to resume work. Yes, the only thing that will change now is that I will not be going to my hometown to celebrate festivals, that thought made me emotional during my bidaai. But otherwise, I have been living alone in Mumbai for a long time, so I am used to being away from my family.”

Speaking on her honeymoon plans, she says, “Our honeymoon has been put on hold for two reasons — firstly because we are shooting and secondly because of the new strain of coronavirus. We will be going for our honeymoon later... where, well, that’s a secret.”

