Ajaz Khan clicked on the way to the court for Batata gang drug case; SEE PHOTOS

The renowned actor Ajaz Khan was recent spotted by the paparazzi as he was taken by Narcotics Control Bureau to appear in the court in relation to Batata gang drug case.

Actor and former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan was papped on the way to the court for the hearing of Batata gang drug case. The actor was recently taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from the Mumbai airport. He was kept in remand by the NCB till 3rd April and now has been taken to court for further process. The actor is accused of being associated with the Batata gang and his involvement in the drug transaction.

The problems deepened for the actor, when his houses in two areas of Mumbai were raided and NCB had found 4.5 grams of Alprozol pills at his place. NCB had interrogated him for 8 hours regarding the drugs, after which he was taken into custody.

As per Ajaz Khan, he has stated that he has been wrongly framed. Regarding the pills, the actor said that they were taken by his wife. She had suffered a miscarriage and had slipped into depression, for which she had been taking the anti-depressant tablets.

The actor will be presented at court today and the reality of the situation will be unearthed very soon.

Ajaz Khan is a prominent name in the television and films sector. He is known for his remarkable role in TV shows like Rahe Tera Aashirwaad and Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki. The actor was also part of the reality shows Bigg Boss season 7, Comedy Nights with Kapil, etc.

Also read- Actor Ajaz Khan to remain in NCB custody till April 3 for Batata gang drug case

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×