Ajaz Khan Controversies: From slamming Amitabh Bachchan to using hate speech; 5 times when he invited trouble

Ajaz Khan Controversies: As the Bigg Boss 7 contestant got arrested for his communal remarks on social media, we list down points from the actor's life that made him controversy's favourite child.

There's a saying 'Bad publicity is good publicity. At least better than no publicity.' Looks like Ajaz Khan took it quite literally. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant needs no special introduction. He is mired with controversies throughout the year. Whether you call him 'The King of controversy,' or 'Controversy's favorite child,' everything and anything is justified as his name is now almost synonymous to controversy. He has been making headlines for his controversies for many years now and his streak is only continuing.

Just a few days ago, the 'Ek Number' man, invited some more trouble after his objectionable remarks on social media. Well, his recent comments amounted to hate speech, which landed Ajaz behind the bars. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police post his controversial statement during a Facebook live chat he did. He has been held guilty for spreading communal hatred and promoting enmity among communities. However, as we all know, this isn't the first time that Ajaz has landed in problems.

The actor is known for his controversial nature and antics but doesn't seem to take the criticism seriously. Today, we list down times when this ex Bigg Boss contestant made headlines, for all the wrong reasons.

5 times when Ajaz Khan courted controversies:

1. Slamming Amitabh Bachchan:

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most respected names in the showbiz world. However, even Big B came under Ajaz's radar as he took an unhealthy dig at the senior actor in 2019. It all happened Amit Ji posed for a picture with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu during his visit to India. But, the superstar's gesture did not go down well with Ajaz, who called Amitabh out and bashed. He slammed Amitabh unabashedly. Sharing a picture of Amitabh with the Israeli Prime Misnister, Ajaz wrote, '@SrBachchan sir he is killer he kill so many children and so many innocents today I lost respect for u and everyone in this pic.'

2. Possessing of illegal drugs

In 2018 Anti-Narcotics Cell of Navi Mumbai Police arrested Ajaz for allegedly holding banned drugs. Yes, the actor was put behind the bars for alleged possession of banned drugs. The police found him hiding in a hotel in Belapur, with eight tablets of the prohibited (illegal) 'ecstasy', which are usually used in rave parties.

3. Controversial TikTok video

Ajaz's third prison journey happened due to TikTok. Yet again, he was found using the platform for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion. The actor was arrested by the Cyber Cell for creating and sharing a controversial video. He was under judicial custody for 14 days, for making two unacceptable videos.

In the first video, Ajaz spoke about Tabrez Ansari’s lynching incident in Jharkhand. He allegedly asked the members of a particular community to unite and take revenge. The second video saw Ajaz mocking the police machinery for lodging an FIR against five youngsters for making an inflammatory video.

4. Physical violence against a male model

Ajaz allegedly thrashed a male model in 2019. The incident took place at the fashion show happening in Vashi. An FIR was registered against the actor for assault.

5. Sending obscene images and filthy messages

Malwani police had arrested Ajaz for allegedly sending obscene pictures and lewd messages to a hairstylist in November 2016. Ajaz had met the complainant on a social networking site and eventually, the two became friends. He was produced before a court and was later released on cash bail. Khan had repeated the same thing in July 2016 also. The Versova police had filed an FIR against him after a model complained that Ajaz sent her vulgar photos and offensive messages. She had also alleged that he invited her to a hotel in Juhu.

Ajaz Khan has appeared in several movies but came garnered maximum attention for his stint on hosted show. He has also appeared on Comedy Nights Bachao, Box Cricket League and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

