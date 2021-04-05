Ajaz Khan moved to hospital on contracting Covid 19; Actor was held in custody by NCB for the drugs case.

The actor Ajaz Khan, who was recently arrested over a drug case, has been declared Covid 19 positive. He is being moved to hospital as NCB awaits his recovery.

Actor Ajaz Khan was arrested at the Mumbai airport a few days ago for his involvement in the Batata Gang drug case. The actor was in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till 3rd April. Later, he was supposed to be presented at the court for the case. But the situation has taken new turn. The actor has contracted Covid 19 because of which he is now being shifted to a hospital for recovery. Ajaz was sent for medical examination before being presented in the court. In the medical report, it was discovered that he was Covid 19 positive.

NCB had conducted a raid at his various residences in Mumbai and was on the lookout for him regarding the drugs case. NCB had found some drug pills at his residence, following which they were on the lookout for him. They caught hold of him at the Mumbai Airport as he returned from Rajasthan. He was interrogated by the NCB for almost 8 hours, after which he was moved into custody till the 3rd of April. Then, he was sent for the medical examination for his entry into the court, but it has been halted as he tested positive for Covid 19. The interrogation officer will also be sent for Covid 19 testing.

While the actor pleads not guilty, the complex case is yet to be presented at court as NCB awaits his recovery. Ajaz Khan is not facing the NCB for the first time; he was involved in a previous case as well.

Credits :ANI

