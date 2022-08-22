Ajooni: Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim starrer to unfold new twist in the upcoming episodes

Ajooni starring Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim has been gracing with the highest viewership numbers lately. The show has succeeded in keeping viewers engrossed by introducing quite intriguing plots. Audiences are pulling for the budding on-screen chemistry between the leads Ayushi Khurana and Shoaib Ibrahim in the show. In the upcoming track, we will be witnessing one of the highest turning points of the show, where Rajveer will celebrate his wife Ajooni’s success.

Rajveer will be seen framing her success certificate. To congratulate Ajooni, her dad and Bharat visit Ajooni. Bebe insults them for dropping in uninvited. You will also come across a part where Rajveer will come home wounded and suffering from severer fever. Ajooni tried calling the doctor but he stops her and deliberately everyone blames Ajooni for Rajveer’s deteriorating condition. One of the most interesting parts will arrive when Ajooni will outsmart Dolly who tries to humiliate her. Meanwhile, Dolly made another plan to trouble Ajooni. Find out how what happens next and what twists and turns unfold as Rajveer prepares to celebrate his wife Ajooni’s success.

About Ajooni:

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He enjoys the smallest of joys in his heart and does not listen to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what will happen when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, stubborn Rajveer come face to face with each other. The daily soap 'Ajooni' started airing on 26th July on Star Bharat at 8:30 pm.

