Ajooni first episode review;- Shoaib Ibrahim, Ayushi Khurana's fresh pairing in a done-to-death concept

A young beautiful and homely girl, spiritually inclined and extremely loving- basically all things nice is Ajooni. Hailing from Hoshiarpur, the 24-year-old girl is loved by all for being soft-spoken and simple. Ajooni despite being from a small town, is raised in a progressive family with her mother being her staunch pillar of support. While other mothers are worried to get their young daughters married, Ajooni's family wants her to focus on herself and her career.

Ajooni alongside being a simpleton at heart is equally smart to tackle her problems. For instance, the young girl is seen dealing with eve teasers smartly without further escalating the matter and making it turn into an ugly fiasco.

The first episode subtly forms the gist of the storyline of the show when Ajooni's mother upon knowing her daughter's daredevil stunt warns her against possessing a fierce attitude.

The first episode parallelly introduces the story of Rajveer Bagga, a spoilt brat who boasts of unnecessary swag and pride.

The show will be seen revolving around the love and hate relationship of a stubborn Rajveer and naive Ajooni.

The show's debut episode made for a decent watch but the concept is not something we haven't seen before on Indian Television.

Ajooni marks the comeback of TV star Shoaib Ibrahim on television. Shoaib, time and again, has proved to be a fine performer and continues to live up to his set standards. Ibrahim as a stubborn and arrogant Rajveer is convincing. The character of Ajooni has been essayed by Ayushi Khurana.

The show also makes for a fine cast with Seema Sharma, Jairoop Jeevan, and Pankaj Dheer amongst others on board.

Well, with just the first episode on air, it probably will be too soon to jump the gun in calling it another done-to-death concept, but then the first impression is the last impression, isn't it?!

Also read- Ajooni Promo OUT: Shoaib Ibrahim to play a smart, stubborn Punjabi guy in the show