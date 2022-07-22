Ajooni Promo OUT: Shoaib Ibrahim to play a smart, stubborn Punjabi guy in the show

Shoaib Ibrahim is one of the most popular actors in the telly industry, who rose to fame with the show Sasural Simar Kha. The actor had taken a break from daily soaps for some time and was focussing on other projects. He has worked in numerous music videos in part few years. He has also appeared with his wife Dipika Kakar in music videos. The actor will now be seen in a completely new role in the show ‘Ajooni’.

Today, Star Bharat shared a promo of Ajooni on its YouTube channel. In the promo, Shoaib is seen playing a stubborn guy who lives his life on his own terms. The promo starts with Rajveer flying a kite and when his kite gets cut he can be seen running behind it. Further, another person tries to snatch the kite away from Rajveer, he then aggressively fights for taking what belongs to him which shows how stubborn and strong Rajveer's character is going to be.

Click here to watch Ajooni's promo

Excited about his return, actor Shoaib Ibrahim says, “I am very excited to be back on TV after three and a half years and even more exciting is my character of ‘Rajveer’ in the show ‘Ajooni’ which is totally different from Shoaib. I have never played such a character before. Yes! When this character was offered to me, I knew that I have to prepare myself in many ways, my attitude, my language, all these things I have to work on. I am eagerly waiting to come in front of the audience and know their reaction."

On the personal front, Shoaib Ibrahim is married to his former co-star Dipika Kakar and the couple recently appeared in a music video, Barsaat Ka Mausam.

About Ajooni:

The story of Ajooni and Rajveer revolves around Hoshiarpur, Punjab. Ajooni is the story of a girl who is very simple and belongs to a middle-class family. Shoib Ibrahim plays the role of Rajveer, who is a smart Punjabi guy and a stubborn son. He enjoys the smallest of joys in his heart and does not listen to anyone in front of him. In such a situation, it will be interesting to see what will happen when the naive gullible Ajooni and the spoiled, stubborn Rajveer come face to face with each other. The daily soap 'Ajooni' will start airing on 26th July on Star Bharat at 8:30 pm.

