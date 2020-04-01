Akanksha Puri accuses ex boyfriend Paras Chhabra of using her name to gain publicity

Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend has hit back at him for using her name to get media limelight. Here's what she said.

The matters between ex-flames Akanksha Puri and Paras Chhabra are getting worse by each passing day. Even after a month of calling off their relationship, both of them are seen igniting the topic again. This time again, things have turned nasty between them. It all started when in a recent interview with Times of India, Paras slammed Akanksha for purposely dragging his name every time to gain sympathy. He claimed that she is just showing her own personality and she is just a nobody in the industry. Paras said, 'Everyone calls her Paras Chhabra's ex. She has no identity of her own now and is only known as my ex-girlfriend.'

Certainly, these harsh statements by Paras have not gone down well with Akanksha, who has hit back at him with a befitting reply. She has accused him of deliberately using her name to get publicity and be a trending topic in the media. Talking to India Forums about Paras' remarks, Akanksha said that Paras is very insecure of being called as Akanksha Puri's ex-boyfriend. In fact, she even gave an example of a headline from a portal, which read. 'Akanksha Puri’s ex-BF Paras Chhabra to play Raavan on the show in which she plays Parvati.'

The actress claimed that this headline irked Paras, who even tried to get in contact with the portal's editor. She revealed that Paras was a tad bit upset as earlier he was tagged as Sara Khan's ex-boyfriend and now hers. So, he cannot take the tag and is angry. Further responding to his statements, Akanksha said that it is ironic that she doesn't have any identity and yet Paras is using her name in every interaction to gain limelight. She said, He has done two reality shows back-to-back, but is still taking my name. He is still trending because of my name.'

