Akanksha Puri is awestruck by Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Gill's chemistry in Bhula Dunga

Here's what Paras Chhabra's ex girlfriend Akanksha Puri has to say about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's recently released song Bhula Dunga. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are again making headlines. Well, this time for their first-ever music video together, Bhula Dunga. The song was dropped on March 24 and created a big storm on social media. SidNaaz fans went berserk, and the melody is to date trending on YouTube. Their followers showered them with loads of love and praise. Almost everyone around, whether a SidNaaz shipper or not, were enthralled by the duo's mesmerizing chemistry in the song.

Among them is also, Paras Chhabra's ex-girlfriend Akanksha Puri. Yes, the actress took to her Twitter handle to share her thoughts about Bhula Dunga. And as we'd all expect, she was also wowed by SidNaaz and the heartwarming song. Akanksha revealed that she is listening to Bhula Dunga on the loop and couldn't get away from the beautiful song that it is. Further, she lauded Sidharth and Shehnaaz's enchanting chemistry, saying, 'SidNaaz looking at you guys, we all want to fall in love.' Not only this but just like many others, Akanksha feels the jodi is made for each other and is picture-perfect.

Take a look at Akanksha's tweet here:

#BhulaDunga on loop @DarshanRavalDZ what a beautiful song @sidharth_shukla n #ShehnaazGill such an amazing chemistry! #SidNaaz looking at you guys,we all want to fall in love you both look #pictureperfect #madeforeachother — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) March 24, 2020

Bhula is a love ballad sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The soul-stirring lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The song explores different emotions of love, companionship, betrayal, and pain. Every emotion is knitted aesthetically in that it will surely nudge the nostalgic soul in you. The song has crossed above 14 million views and is continuing its streak. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you agree with Akanksha's views? Let us know in the comment section below.

