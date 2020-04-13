Akanksha Puri cites 'lockdown' as the reason behind the glow on her face & we couldn't agree more; See PHOTOS

Akanksha Puri has recently shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks glowy and ravishing. Check out the pictures shared by the Vighnaharta Ganesh actress.

Akanksha Puri is making the most of her quarantine break indulging in all kinds of interesting stuff which is evident from her latest social media posts. The Vighnaharta Ganesh actress has been regularly sharing bits and pieces related to her life on social media thereby keeping in constant touch with her fans for the past few days. Be it sharing a video while dancing to the tunes of Dua Lipa’s ‘No Lie’ or be it sharing a BTS video from the sets of her debut movie, Calendar Girls, Akanksha has done it all.

A few days back, the stunning diva had also shared a throwback video of her introductory portion from the popular mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesh. What left us in utter shock are a few more throwback pictures from the show that Akanksha shared some time back to mend things with co-star Malkhan Singh. For the unversed, the two actors constantly got into fights on the sets of the show the reports of which were published in multiple media portals.

Some people even speculated that these fights were on the part of Akanksha owing to her strained relationship with then boyfriend Paras Chhabra who was a part of Bigg Boss 13. As of now, the actress has decided to keep aside her differences with Malkhan and start over a new bond of friendship with him. This is the reason why she had shared those throwback pictures and penned a sweet note for the actor. Keeping these things aside, Akanksha has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle which are unmissable.

As we can see, the actress looks all glowy and beautiful in the pictures. Clad in a white top and blue denim shirt, Akanksha looks simply stunning. Moreover, her makeup game is on the point that further adds to her beauty in these pictures. But it is actually the gorgeous diva’s caption that has our attention here the most. Here’s what she writes, “Lock down ka glow. No outside food!! Lot of sleep!! No pollution!! No running around!! No travelling!! Home cooked food!! No heavy Make up!! No body paint!! Bus Ghar ka Hawa Paani.”

Well, all of us can relate to Akanksha’s words here that although remaining confined to our homes has brought numerous problems for everyone but at the same time, it has its advantages too. Talking about the actress, she has totally moved on and is done with the issues related to her ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra which is evident from her social media posts. However, the actress did speak about him on numerous occasions most of which were exclusive interviews. She was upset with Paras’ closeness with co-contestant Mahira Sharma from the show Bigg Boss 13. However, Paras and Mahira have always denied being in any kind of relationship with each other. Things took a worse turn during the airing of one of the episodes of the show when Paras admitted about having issues with his relationship which led Akanksha to break all ties with him.

