Akanksha Puri flaunts a bold red lipstick shade in her latest selfie as she dolls up amidst quarantine

Akanksha Puri has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle in which she is all dolled up and looks stunning. Check out the picture.

Akanksha Puri has been in the news for quite some time owing to multiple reasons. The actress is hogging the limelight ever since the announcement of the lockdown because she has been frequently active on social media and sharing bits and pieces related to her daily life. The pictures and videos shared by Akanksha always send the fans into a frenzy and multiple instances prove the same. Moreover, they are proof that she has been enjoying her quarantine break to the fullest with loved ones.

The actress posts glimpses of her daily life on social media in which she shows us how she is spending her home quarantine. Right from sharing random selfies, videos of dancing to peppy numbers to posting adorable pictures of her pet dog, Akanksha has been doing it all! She also enjoys a huge fan following on her social media handles who always wait eagerly for new posts to come up from her side on the same.

As of now, Akanksha has shared a picture on her Instagram handle which surely deserves everyone’s attention. The Calendar Girls actress is seen all dolled up while wearing a green collar dress and posing for the camera. As mentioned by Akanksha in her caption, she is missing her ‘red lips’ because of which she flaunts the bold lipstick shade in the aforesaid selfie. The gorgeous diva ties up her hair into a neat ponytail and opts for a peach makeup look. Akanksha is known for her sartorial fashion choices and amazing style sense and this latest picture is a proof for the same!

Check out the picture below:

On the professional front, Akanksha Puri is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she plays the role of Goddess Parvati. Before this, the actress made her debut in the Hindi film industry with the movie Calendar Girls that was helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar. Post that, she has appeared in a few more South movies too including some music videos. Later on, Akanksha shifted her focus to the Indian television industry and is now one of the most popular TV stars.

(ALSO READ: Akanksha Puri shows us how to perfectly 'slay at home' while being in quarantine; See PHOTOS)

Akanksha made headlines a few months back when her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by superstar . She initially supported the latter and defended him whenever someone pointed out at the actor’s mistakes. However, things started getting worse owing to Paras’growing closeness with one of his fellow housemates from the show, Mahira Sharma. Akanksha wasn’t quite happy about this and spoke about the same publicly. In fact, Salman Khan also confronted Paras regarding the entire matter in one of the episodes of the show. The latter then stated that he and Mahira are good friends. However, he also made a shocking revelation stating that he is having issues with his relationship thereby further fuming the entire thing. The two actors have now broken up with each other without even trying to clarify things after the show’s end. As for Akanksha, she has now completely moved on and is enjoying her single life.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×