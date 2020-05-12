Akanksha Puri gets emotional as she shares PHOTOS from her first day of shoot for Vighnaharta Ganesh

Akanksha Puri gets emotional as she shares two throwback pictures from the first day of her shoot for Vighnaharta Ganesh. Check out her Instagram post.

Akanksha Puri is a well-known TV star who also enjoys a massive fan following all over the country owing to her stellar performances in TV programs. The actress is mostly popular for portraying the role of Goddess Parvati in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh. This show also proved to be a breakthrough for her entry into the Indian television industry. Nonetheless, she has also been able to win the hearts of the audience by showcasing her acting prowess in it.

As of now, the production, shooting, and other pending work related to all TV shows, movies, and web series have been put to a halt because of the indefinite lockdown period that has been imposed across India because of the Coronavirus crisis. The shooting process of Vighnaharta Ganesh has also been stalled because of the same reason. By what we can figure out from Akanksha Puri’s latest post on Instagram, she is terribly missing the sets of her show and that she wants to get back to work soon.

The actress has recently shared two throwback pictures of herself from the sets of the show Vighnaharta Ganesh. She is seen dressed up as Goddess Parvati in the pictures. Akanksha is wearing an orange-colored saree teamed up with matching jewellery as seen in the same. She writes in her caption, “Little emotional while Sharing my first official picture from the first day of shoot as Devi Parvati!! Still feels like yesterday. When I saw myself as Goddess Parvati, I Felt so Divine.. so special so blessed!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity !! Love you all for the immense love and support you all have shown towards Vighnaharta Ganesh!! Can’t wait to get back on the sets, miss my Ganesha family.”

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest Instagram post below in which she shares the pictures:

On the professional front, Akanksha Puri initially made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with the movie Calendar Girls helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar in 2015. Post that, the stunning diva appeared in multiple other movies and music videos before venturing into the Indian television industry. On the personal front, she was dating Bigg Boss 13 fame Paras Chhabra but the two of them have broken all ties with each other as of now.

Akanksha has been making the most of her quarantine break off late by indulging in numerous creative and productive activities. The actress is also frequently active on social media much to the excitement of her fans. She often keeps on sharing candid selfies, BTS pictures and other videos on her handles thereby keeping her fans and well-wishers updated with whatever is happening in her life. The actress also shares some of her glamorous pictures at times thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. The Calendar Girls star grabbed the limelight a few months back when her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra took part in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Akanksha was upset with his growing proximity towards fellow housemate Mahira Sharma. She broke all ties with him later on when he opened up about having troubles in his relationship during one of the episodes of the show.

Credits :Instagram

