Akanksha Puri gets nostalgic as she shares a throwback VIDEO of her introduction from Vighnaharta Ganesh

Akanksha Puri has recently shared a throwback video from her show Vighnaharta Ganesh. It is a snippet from the episode in which she is being introduced for the first time in the show as Goddess Parvati.

Akanksha Puri has been hogging the limelight for a very long time and the reasons are quite obvious. Her strained relationship with Paras Chhabra grabbed headlines when the latter was a part of the show Bigg Boss 13. Although initially, the actress supported Paras in his journey, she later backed out owing to his proximity with another housemate Mahira Sharma. The situation became worse when Paras openly expressed that he was unhappy in the relationship leading Akanksha to cut all ties with him.

The actress has vented out her anger on her ex-flame in multiple interviews. As of now, she has completely moved on which is evident from her social media posts that she keeps on sharing frequently. As we speak of this, Akanksha has shared a throwback video from her TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh thereby getting nostalgic about the same. As mentioned by the actress, it happens to be her introductory part of the mythological show.

For the unversed, the stunning beauty portrays the role of the Goddess Adi Parashakti in the show wherein she also plays different avatars including Parvati, Durga, and Kali. Here’s what the actress writes in the caption, “My favourite shot,my introduction shot from my show #vighnahartaganesha!! It all started from here, most beautiful journey of my life, I feel blessed that I lived this character and I am still living it !! I feel so lucky that everyone accepted me and loved me as Devi Parvati!

Check out Akanksha Puri’s throwback video from Vighnaharta Ganesh below:

Well, needless to say, we can see that the actress is seen in a completely different avatar in this popular mythological show. Apart from Akanksha, it also features Nishkarsh Dixit, Malkhan Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Meer Ali and others in pivotal roles. The show is set against the backdrop of stories narrated by Lord Ganesh most of which revolve around himself. Coming back to Akanksha, the actress is currently enjoying her home quarantine period to the fullest. If you do not believe us then you should have a look at her social media posts.

A day back, a video of the actress went viral on social media in which she was seen dancing to the tunes of Dua Lipa’s popular song ‘No Lie.’ Akanksha seemed to be in a pretty jovial mood as she showed off her crazy dancing skills in the video. If that was not enough, the actress had also shared a BTS video from the sets of her debut Bollywood movie Calendar Girls a few days back that broke the internet again. The movie’s director Madhur Bhandarkar was all praises for the then debutant actress saying that she perfectly fits the role for his movie. For the unversed, Akanksha initially made her debut in the Bollywood film industry with this 2015 movie before venturing into the Indian television industry later on. Before that, she had already worked in some South movies that include Alex Pandian, Praise The Lord, Tihar, Lodde and many others. She has also appeared in a music video titled Jahaan Tum Ho.

