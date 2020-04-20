Akanksha Puri looks entrancing in her latest PHOTOS and we are completely in awe of her; Take a look

Akanksha Puri has recently shared a few selfies on her Instagram handle in which she looks entrancing. Check out her latest pictures.

The Coronavirus crisis has hit India too just like the rest of the world. The entire country is following the lockdown rules and everyone is resorting to home quarantine. Our beloved celebs from the television industry have also been doing the same which is evident from their frequent social media posts. Akanksha Puri who is currently seen in the popular mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh is also under home quarantine and making the most of it by spending quality time at home.

The actress has been constantly updating her fans with whatever is happening in her life through her social media handles. Right from posting her pretty selfies to sharing videos of grooving to peppy numbers, Akanksha has done it all much to the excitement of her fans. The actress has also recalled some of her old memories from her initial days in the industry by sharing a few throwback pictures and videos on social media. Overall, it can be said that she is making the most of her quarantine break of late.

As we speak of this, the Calendar Girls actress has shared a few more pictures on her Instagram handle which deserves your attention. Akanksha looks undeniably pretty in the two selfies as she is seen posing in a red-colored hoodie net top. The actress opts for minimal makeup and chooses a nude lip shade that perfectly matches her entire look. She lets down her hair as usual while striking a pose for the camera. She has also added a caption along with the post that perfectly defines her mood. Here’s what Akanksha writes, “You glow differently when you are actually HAPPY.”

Check out Akanksha Puri’s latest pictures below:

On the work front, as has been already mentioned above, Akanksha currently portrays the role of Goddess Parvati in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh which has been receiving a positive response from the audience. However, for the unversed, the stunning diva initially ventured into the Hindi film industry before making an entry into the world of Indian television. She made her debut in the Bollywood movie Calendar Girls which was directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The promising actress also appeared in a few other movies post that. Not only that, but she has appeared in a few music videos too which have been well-received by the music lovers.

Akanksha grabbed the headlines a few months back when her then boyfriend Paras Chhabra entered the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was upset with his growing proximity with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and spoke about the same in multiple interviews. The show’s host even questioned Paras about this in one of the episodes but the latter rubbished the claims. However, he did mention about having problems in his relationship with Akanksha Puri in that very episode. That was like a final blow to their already strained relationship. As of now, the actress has completely moved on and living her life to the fullest which is evident from her social media posts.

