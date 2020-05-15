Akanksha Puri looks ravishing in a red outfit as she poses for a PHOTO while in quarantine

Akanksha Puri has shared a picture on her Instagram handle in which she looks ravishing. Check out the picture.

Akanksha Puri has been quite active on social media since the past few days and is sharing bits and pieces related to her life almost daily. The actress who is considered one of the most popular TV stars in recent times can proudly boast of having a massive and loyal fan following on her social media handles. It has been almost five years since Akanksha ventured into acting and it’s almost like her fan following has been increasing daily.

The Calendar Girls actress has displayed her acting prowess in movies and TV shows and can floor anyone with her utter beauty too. She also grabs the limelight most of the time for her unique style sense and sartorial fashion choices which is evident from her pictures and videos on social media. Of late, Akanksha is also under home quarantine and is making the most of this period spending time with her loved ones and most importantly, herself.

ALSO READ | Akanksha Puri gets emotional as she shares PHOTOS from her first day of shoot for Vighnaharta Ganesh

In between all of this, Akanksha Puri has recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle which is worth a glimpse. She is seen posing for the picture by sitting on a hanging swing chair inside her home. The actress is seen wearing a long red dress in which she looks undeniably ravishing. She opts for a peach makeup look and a nude lip color while letting down her wavy hair which perfectly matches her entire outfit. Moreover, her effortless expression in the picture is not worth a miss for all the ardent fans and well-wishers. Akanksha often keeps on sharing similar candid, BTS and throwback pictures and videos on social media thereby sending her fans into a frenzy. This is the reason why her posts get flooded with comments whenever she posts something on social media.

Meanwhile, check out Akanksha Puri's picture below:

On the professional front, Akanksha Puri initially began her journey in the Bollywood film industry with her debut movie Calendar Girls which was released back in 2015. It was helmed by noted filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar who is accredited with movies like Fashion. Akanksha then appeared in a few more movies and music videos. Post that, she finally ventured into the Indian television industry and is currently considered one of the most popular TV celebs. The stunning diva is currently seen in the mythological show Vighnaharta Ganesh in which she portrays the role of Goddess Parvati.

A few days back, Akanksha shared a throwback picture of her first day of shoot on the sets of the show. She also penned down an emotional note along with the picture that reads, “Little emotional while Sharing my first official picture from the first day of shoot as Devi Parvati!! Still feels like yesterday. When I saw myself as Goddess Parvati, I Felt so Divine.. so special so blessed!! Thanks for giving me this opportunity !! Love you all for the immense love and support you all have shown towards Vighnaharta Ganesh!! Can’t wait to get back on the sets, miss my Ganesha family.”

Check out Akanksha Puri's throwback picture below:

Credits :Instagram

