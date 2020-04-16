Akanksha Puri looks undeniably pretty in her latest PHOTO as she opts for a traditional yellow kurti

Akanksha Puri has recently shared a picture of herself in traditional avatar on her Instagram handle which surely deserves your attention. Check it out.

Akanksha Puri is making the most of her quarantine period for some time indulging in multiple fun and creative activities. This is quite evident from her social media handles in which she can be seen posting multiple pictures and videos for quite some time. Right from showing off her crazy dance moves to sharing some throwback videos from her TV show, Akanksha has done it all and is making the most of social media of late to interact with her fans.

A few days back, the TV starlet shared a throwback video from her mythological show, Vighnaharta Ganesh which showcases her introductory part from one of the episodes. Akanksha has also admitted that she misses being on the sets of the show. As we all know, the production process of all films and TV shows have been put to a halt owing to the inevitable lockdown period imposed across the country because of the Coronavirus scare. The same case has happened with Akanksha’s show too.

As we speak of this, the actress has shared a selfie on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably beautiful. Akanksha looks completely different in this traditional avatar while being clad in a simple, yellow-colored Kurti. The stunning beauty opts for minimal makeup and chooses a nude lip shade that further adds weightage to her entire look. She also lets down her straight hair while posing for the camera. Akanksha often keeps posting candid pictures and videos of herself on social media much to the excitement of her fans.

Meanwhile, take a look at her latest picture below:

On the professional front, as it has been already mentioned above, Akanksha is currently seen in the popular show Vighnaharta Ganesh. However, for the unversed, the actress initially made her debut in Bollywood with the 2015 movie Calendar Girls directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The actress had also shared some throwback videos a few days back reminiscing her good old days while doing the movie. One of the videos showcased the actress crooning to one of the songs, ‘Khwaishein’ from the movie along with her co-star Satarupa Pyne and Madhur Bhandarkar. The talented actress has also appeared in a few music videos and South movies.

Akanksha grabbed headlines a few months back when her then boyfriend, Paras Chhabra entered the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. She was upset with his closeness with fellow housemate Mahira Sharma and openly spoke about the same in multiple interviews. Paras and Mahira, however, cleared their stance stating that they are only friends. Things further escalated when confronted Paras in one of the weekend episodes and got irked by the latter’s blunt replies. It is during this episode that Paras admitted about having issues with his relationship from before. This was like a final blow to Akanksha and Paras’ already strained relationship. And for the record, the two of them did not meet even after the show’s end. As for Akanksha, she has completely moved on and is currently enjoying her single life.

Credits :Instagram

